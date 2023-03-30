Short Interest in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) Rises By 90.6%

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,590,000 shares, an increase of 90.6% from the February 28th total of 13,950,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,790,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.4 days.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director R David Hoover bought 10,000 shares of Elanco Animal Health stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.13 per share, with a total value of $111,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 155,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,725,150. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Elanco Animal Health news, CEO Jeffrey N. Simmons acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.60 per share, for a total transaction of $144,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,000 shares in the company, valued at $432,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director R David Hoover bought 10,000 shares of Elanco Animal Health stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.13 per share, for a total transaction of $111,300.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 155,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,725,150. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Elanco Animal Health

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 355,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,262,000 after purchasing an additional 47,881 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Elanco Animal Health by 11.8% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 32,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,000 after acquiring an additional 3,396 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 2,419 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Elanco Animal Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $333,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Elanco Animal Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $232,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Elanco Animal Health Stock Performance

ELAN has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Elanco Animal Health from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 30th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $15.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.50.

Shares of NYSE ELAN traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $9.09. The company had a trading volume of 6,635,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,730,479. Elanco Animal Health has a 1 year low of $8.68 and a 1 year high of $27.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.60, a P/E/G ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 0.95.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.06. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 7.57% and a negative net margin of 1.74%. The business had revenue of $988.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $980.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Elanco Animal Health will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Elanco Animal Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Elanco Animal Health, Inc innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers products through the following four categories: Companion Animal Disease Prevention, Companion Animal Therapeutics, Food Animal Future Protein & Health, and Food Animal Ruminants & Swine.

