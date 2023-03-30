Short Interest in First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB) Expands By 25.8%

First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,340,000 shares, an increase of 25.8% from the February 28th total of 3,450,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 708,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.1 days. Currently, 3.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ:FHB traded down $0.57 on Thursday, reaching $20.43. The company had a trading volume of 819,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 756,158. First Hawaiian has a twelve month low of $19.68 and a twelve month high of $29.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.06.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $219.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.39 million. First Hawaiian had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 31.53%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that First Hawaiian will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.09%. First Hawaiian’s dividend payout ratio is 50.24%.

In other news, CEO Robert S. Harrison purchased 23,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.61 per share, for a total transaction of $507,835.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 350,449 shares in the company, valued at $7,573,202.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Hawaiian by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,545,110 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $358,246,000 after purchasing an additional 267,548 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in First Hawaiian by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,446,587 shares of the bank’s stock worth $193,909,000 after buying an additional 305,056 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in First Hawaiian by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,141,531 shares of the bank’s stock worth $175,896,000 after buying an additional 39,293 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in First Hawaiian by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,220,533 shares of the bank’s stock worth $173,491,000 after buying an additional 622,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of First Hawaiian by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,148,894 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $102,187,000 after purchasing an additional 917,779 shares during the period. 97.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FHB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on First Hawaiian from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded First Hawaiian from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on First Hawaiian in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

First Hawaiian, Inc is a bank holding company engaged in the provision of banking services to consumer and commercial customers, including deposit products, lending services, and wealth management and trust services through its subsidiary, First Hawaiian Bank. It operates through the following business segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other.

