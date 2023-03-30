Short Interest in First National Co. (NASDAQ:FXNC) Rises By 111.8%

First National Co. (NASDAQ:FXNC – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, an increase of 111.8% from the February 28th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in First National by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in First National by 295.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,885 shares during the last quarter. Petiole USA ltd raised its stake in First National by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Petiole USA ltd now owns 311,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,335,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP raised its stake in First National by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 25,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 3,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, River Oaks Capital LLC raised its stake in First National by 30.4% in the 3rd quarter. River Oaks Capital LLC now owns 23,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 5,516 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.76% of the company’s stock.

First National Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FXNC traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $15.81. 264 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,989. The stock has a market cap of $98.97 million, a P/E ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. First National has a twelve month low of $13.45 and a twelve month high of $21.28. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.04.

First National Increases Dividend

First National ( NASDAQ:FXNC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $16.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.40 million. First National had a return on equity of 16.47% and a net margin of 27.07%. On average, research analysts forecast that First National will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. This is an increase from First National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. First National’s payout ratio is 22.39%.

About First National

First National Corp. is a bank holding company engaged in the provision of consumer and business banking services through its subsidiary, First Bank. The firm offers savings, checking, mortgage lending, home equity, treasury management, construction loan, commercial mortgage, and rental properties. The company was founded on September 7, 1983 and is headquartered in Strasburg, VA.

