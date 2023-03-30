Short Interest in First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund (NYSE:FPF) Increases By 27.6%

First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund (NYSE:FPF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,100 shares, a growth of 27.6% from the February 28th total of 13,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 191,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 97,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund by 2.7% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 30,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 32,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 61,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 1,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RDA Financial Network raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund by 4.3% during the third quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 30,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares during the period.

First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund Trading Up 0.7 %

FPF traded up $0.11 during trading on Thursday, hitting $15.34. The company had a trading volume of 72,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,907. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.55 and a 200-day moving average of $17.20. First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund has a 1-year low of $14.59 and a 1-year high of $22.23.

First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund Increases Dividend

About First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 4th will be issued a $0.108 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 3rd. This is a boost from First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.45%.

First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund engages in the investment current income and a secondary objective of capital appreciation. The company was founded in 1999 is headquartered in Wheaton, IL.

