Short Interest in FlexShares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund (NASDAQ:ASET) Declines By 50.0%

FlexShares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund (NASDAQ:ASET – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the February 28th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
FlexShares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund Stock Up 1.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ:ASET traded up $0.30 during trading on Thursday, reaching $30.05. 1,460 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,430. FlexShares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund has a 1-year low of $26.75 and a 1-year high of $35.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.57. The firm has a market cap of $24.04 million, a P/E ratio of 23.10 and a beta of 0.83.
FlexShares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 24th were given a dividend of $0.086 per share. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 23rd.
Institutional Trading of FlexShares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund
About FlexShares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund
The FlexShares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund (ASET) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is a fund-of-funds that gives investors diversified global exposure to real assets. ASET was launched on Nov 23, 2015 and is managed by FlexShares.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on FlexShares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund (ASET)
- The Squeeze Is On For EVGo, Rally To Follow
- Is The Bottom In For RH, Or Is This Just A Stopping Point?
- Dividend King H.B. Fuller Signals Slowing In 2023
- Is SoFi Technologies a Buy in the Midst of a Banking Crisis?
- 3 Companies That Just Started Paying Dividends
Receive News & Ratings for FlexShares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FlexShares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.