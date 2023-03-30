Short Interest in FlexShares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund (NASDAQ:ASET) Declines By 50.0%

FlexShares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund (NASDAQ:ASET – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the February 28th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

FlexShares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ASET traded up $0.30 during trading on Thursday, reaching $30.05. 1,460 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,430. FlexShares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund has a 1-year low of $26.75 and a 1-year high of $35.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.57. The firm has a market cap of $24.04 million, a P/E ratio of 23.10 and a beta of 0.83.

FlexShares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 24th were given a dividend of $0.086 per share. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 23rd.

Institutional Trading of FlexShares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund

About FlexShares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of FlexShares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $1,389,000. Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC acquired a new position in FlexShares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,278,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of FlexShares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund by 4,562.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 42,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 41,243 shares during the period. Strid Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FlexShares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund in the third quarter worth $430,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of FlexShares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $320,000.

The FlexShares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund (ASET) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is a fund-of-funds that gives investors diversified global exposure to real assets. ASET was launched on Nov 23, 2015 and is managed by FlexShares.

