Short Interest in Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP) Rises By 28.1%

Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 53,300 shares, an increase of 28.1% from the February 28th total of 41,600 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.0 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Home Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 19th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Home Bancorp in a research report on Monday, March 20th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.17.

Home Bancorp Stock Down 0.8 %

Home Bancorp stock traded down $0.28 during trading on Thursday, reaching $33.41. 3,095 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,157. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. Home Bancorp has a 52-week low of $31.86 and a 52-week high of $43.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is $37.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.65. The firm has a market cap of $276.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 0.67.

Home Bancorp Increases Dividend

Home Bancorp ( NASDAQ:HBCP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $39.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.90 million. Home Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 24.37%. On average, analysts predict that Home Bancorp will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a positive change from Home Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. Home Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 24.04%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Home Bancorp

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Home Bancorp by 224.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,144 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Home Bancorp by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Home Bancorp by 468.7% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,962 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Home Bancorp by 33.1% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,275 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.09% of the company’s stock.

Home Bancorp Company Profile

Home Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. Its subsidiary, Home Bank, N.A., offers a full range of deposit and loan products through banking centers in South Louisiana and Western Mississippi. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Lafayette, LA.

Further Reading

