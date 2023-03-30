Short Interest in ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL) Increases By 27.5%

ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,260,000 shares, an increase of 27.5% from the February 28th total of 988,600 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,350,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ICL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ICL Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of ICL Group from $12.00 to $8.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of ICL Group from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ICL Group

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. DGS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ICL Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $177,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of ICL Group by 40.4% in the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 63,555,031 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $459,729,000 after buying an additional 18,273,053 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of ICL Group in the fourth quarter worth about $99,000. Thomas White International Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of ICL Group in the fourth quarter worth about $469,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ICL Group in the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.13% of the company’s stock.

ICL Group Price Performance

ICL Group stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $6.71. 716,837 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,351,068. The firm has a market cap of $8.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.91. ICL Group has a 1-year low of $6.41 and a 1-year high of $12.96.

ICL Group (NYSE:ICL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. ICL Group had a net margin of 21.56% and a return on equity of 42.79%. As a group, analysts forecast that ICL Group will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ICL Group Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a $0.104 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.20%. ICL Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.55%.

ICL Group Company Profile

ICL Group Ltd. engages in the manufacture of mineral-based products for the agriculture, food, and engineered materials markets. Its products include potash and phosphate fertilizers, specialty fertilizers, functional ingredients, flame retardants and magnesia products. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

