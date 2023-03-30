Short Interest in IMV Inc. (NASDAQ:IMV) Increases By 126.4%

IMV Inc. (NASDAQ:IMV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 84,000 shares, a growth of 126.4% from the February 28th total of 37,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 240,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

IMV Price Performance

Shares of IMV stock opened at $0.50 on Thursday. IMV has a fifty-two week low of $0.48 and a fifty-two week high of $15.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.16, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 2.93. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.78.

Get IMV alerts:

IMV (NASDAQ:IMV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by ($0.07). IMV had a negative return on equity of 12,695.41% and a negative net margin of 11,547.42%. The business had revenue of $0.15 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that IMV will post -4.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IMV

Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on IMV from $65.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 16th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in IMV by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 124,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 31,270 shares in the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC boosted its position in IMV by 43.9% in the 3rd quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 255,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 78,000 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in IMV in the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in IMV by 680.3% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 102,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 89,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in IMV in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,126,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.37% of the company’s stock.

IMV Company Profile

(Get Rating)

IMV, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engaged in providing a novel class of cancer immunotherapies and vaccines against infectious diseases including COVID-19. The firm leverages its delivery platform (DPX) that programs immune cells directly within the human body to produce robust and sustained target killing capabilities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IMV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.