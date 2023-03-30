Short Interest in iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA) Rises By 39.8%

iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 238,300 shares, a growth of 39.8% from the February 28th total of 170,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 142,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

iShares Asia 50 ETF Price Performance

Shares of AIA stock opened at $61.44 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $60.99 and a 200 day moving average of $60.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 0.69. iShares Asia 50 ETF has a 1-year low of $44.42 and a 1-year high of $71.26.

Institutional Trading of iShares Asia 50 ETF

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,878,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in iShares Asia 50 ETF by 535.2% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 206,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,701,000 after purchasing an additional 173,750 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Asia 50 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $156,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in iShares Asia 50 ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 70,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,007,000 after buying an additional 1,740 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF by 475.2% in the 4th quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 68,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,912,000 after buying an additional 56,954 shares during the last quarter.

About iShares Asia 50 ETF

iShares Asia 50 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Asia 50 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Asia 50 Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure the performance of the 50 leading companies from four Asian markets: Hong Kong, Singapore, South Korea and Taiwan.

