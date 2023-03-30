Short Interest in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL) Rises By 59.7%

iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSLGet Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,000 shares, a growth of 59.7% from the February 28th total of 11,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 52,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF stock traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $70.27. The company had a trading volume of 17,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,035. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.77 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $69.66 and a 200 day moving average of $67.50. iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF has a 52-week low of $59.87 and a 52-week high of $80.87.

Institutional Trading of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SUSL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $273,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $222,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $306,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its stake in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 61.4% during the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 44,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,514,000 after purchasing an additional 16,872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares during the last quarter.

iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF Company Profile

The iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (SUSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Leaders index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap firms with the highest ESG ratings, weighted by market-cap within each sector buckets. SUSL was launched on May 7, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

