Short Interest in Kambi Group plc (OTCMKTS:KMBIF) Grows By 82.5%

Kambi Group plc (OTCMKTS:KMBIF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,400 shares, an increase of 82.5% from the February 28th total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 104.0 days.

Kambi Group Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:KMBIF remained flat at C$19.60 during trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 2,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,050. Kambi Group has a 12 month low of C$14.73 and a 12 month high of C$24.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$18.99 and its 200-day moving average is C$17.10.

Get Kambi Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Pareto Securities cut shares of Kambi Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

About Kambi Group

Kambi Group Plc provides sports betting solutions to business-to-customer operators. It offers odds compiling, risk management, customer profiling, and technical sports betting platform. The company was founded by Anders Ström and Kristian Nylén on May 27, 2010 and is headquartered in Ta’ Xbiex, Malta.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kambi Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kambi Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.