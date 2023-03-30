Short Interest in Magyar Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGYR) Decreases By 34.1%

Magyar Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGYR – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, a decline of 34.1% from the February 28th total of 8,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Magyar Bancorp

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Magyar Bancorp by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 480,866 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,165,000 after purchasing an additional 76,459 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Magyar Bancorp by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 127,572 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 3,319 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Magyar Bancorp by 699.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 102,189 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 89,409 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Magyar Bancorp by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 31,890 shares of the bank’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Magyar Bancorp by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 17,700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 4,343 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.07% of the company’s stock.

Magyar Bancorp Trading Up 0.4 %

MGYR traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.65. 3,793 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,569. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.78 million, a PE ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 0.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.28 and its 200 day moving average is $12.57. Magyar Bancorp has a 12 month low of $10.40 and a 12 month high of $13.45.

Magyar Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Magyar Bancorp ( NASDAQ:MGYR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.49 million for the quarter. Magyar Bancorp had a net margin of 23.88% and a return on equity of 8.06%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 8th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Magyar Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.00%.

About Magyar Bancorp

Magyar Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial and retail financial services, including the taking of time, savings and demand deposits, the making of commercial, consumer and home equity loans and the provision of other financial services.

