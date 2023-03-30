Short Interest in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) Decreases By 61.2%

Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,730,000 shares, a decline of 61.2% from the February 28th total of 97,200,000 shares. Approximately 2.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 4,490,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.4 days.
NYSE SU traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $30.93. 2,043,728 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,604,709. Suncor Energy has a 52 week low of $26.42 and a 52 week high of $42.72. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $32.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.27.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were issued a $0.391 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.34%.
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SU shares. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Suncor Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Suncor Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$55.00 to C$54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$52.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$58.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.89.
Suncor Energy, Inc is an integrated energy company, which engages in the development of petroleum resource basins. It operates through the following segments: Oil Sands, Exploration and Production, Refining and Marketing, and Corporate and Eliminations. The Oil Sands segment operates assets in the Athabasca oil sands of northeast Alberta.
