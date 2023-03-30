Short Interest in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) Decreases By 61.2%

Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,730,000 shares, a decline of 61.2% from the February 28th total of 97,200,000 shares. Approximately 2.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 4,490,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.4 days.

Suncor Energy Stock Performance

NYSE SU traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $30.93. 2,043,728 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,604,709. Suncor Energy has a 52 week low of $26.42 and a 52 week high of $42.72. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $32.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.27.

Suncor Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were issued a $0.391 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.34%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Suncor Energy

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its position in Suncor Energy by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,877 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 1.3% in the third quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,716 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 5.1% in the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 7,106 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 22.6% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,127 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SU shares. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Suncor Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Suncor Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$55.00 to C$54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$52.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$58.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.89.

Suncor Energy Company Profile

Suncor Energy, Inc is an integrated energy company, which engages in the development of petroleum resource basins. It operates through the following segments: Oil Sands, Exploration and Production, Refining and Marketing, and Corporate and Eliminations. The Oil Sands segment operates assets in the Athabasca oil sands of northeast Alberta.

