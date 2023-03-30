Short Interest in Sylogist Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SYZLF) Decreases By 25.4%

Sylogist Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SYZLF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a decline of 25.4% from the February 28th total of 6,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 12.5 days.

Sylogist Stock Performance

Shares of SYZLF remained flat at $3.73 during midday trading on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.30 and a 200-day moving average of $4.29. Sylogist has a 1-year low of $3.16 and a 1-year high of $8.25.

About Sylogist

Sylogist Ltd. is a software company, which engages in the provision of enterprise resource planning solutions, including fund accounting, grant management, and payroll to public service organizations. The firm’s solutions include K-12 school districts and boards, government and public sector, nonprofit organizations, international non-governmental organizations, justice and public safety, and manufacturing and distribution.

