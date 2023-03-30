Short Interest in Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) Decreases By 46.6%

Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,430,000 shares, a decrease of 46.6% from the February 28th total of 6,420,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,630,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days. Currently, 3.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Syneos Health stock traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $35.48. 743,126 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,700,570. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.19. The firm has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of 13.81 and a beta of 1.66. Syneos Health has a 12 month low of $22.89 and a 12 month high of $85.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Syneos Health had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 4.94%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Syneos Health will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SYNH. StockNews.com began coverage on Syneos Health in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Syneos Health in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Syneos Health from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Barclays increased their target price on Syneos Health from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Syneos Health from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Syneos Health currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.00.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SYNH. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Syneos Health by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Syneos Health by 55.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 69,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,697,000 after acquiring an additional 24,933 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Syneos Health by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 56,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,716,000 after acquiring an additional 4,203 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Syneos Health by 214.3% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 22,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after acquiring an additional 15,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Syneos Health by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,042,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,394,000 after acquiring an additional 5,999 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.51% of the company’s stock.

Syneos Health, Inc engages in the provision of biopharmaceutical solutions. It operates through the Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions segments. The Clinical Solutions segment offers global services for the development of diagnostics, drugs, biologics, devices, and digital therapeutics that span Phase I to IV of clinical development.

