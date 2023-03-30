Short Interest in Talaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TALS) Expands By 43.0%

Talaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TALSGet Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 692,200 shares, a growth of 43.0% from the February 28th total of 483,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 409,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days. Approximately 3.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Talaris Therapeutics from $6.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Talaris Therapeutics in a report on Monday, January 30th.

Talaris Therapeutics Price Performance

TALS stock remained flat at $1.79 during midday trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 396,133. Talaris Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.89 and a one year high of $10.56. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.76. The company has a market cap of $74.68 million, a PE ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 2.19.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Talaris Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Talaris Therapeutics by 26.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 3,090 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Talaris Therapeutics by 11.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 59,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after acquiring an additional 6,198 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Talaris Therapeutics by 1.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,433,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,950,000 after acquiring an additional 38,449 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Talaris Therapeutics by 4.7% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 52,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 2,352 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Talaris Therapeutics by 40.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 261,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,573,000 after acquiring an additional 75,463 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.43% of the company’s stock.

About Talaris Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Talaris Therapeutics, Inc operates as a late-clinical stage cell therapy company in the United States. The company engages in developing a method of allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation to transform the standard of care in solid organ transplantation and severe autoimmune diseases, as well as severe non-malignant blood, immune, and metabolic disorders.

See Also

