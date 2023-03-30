Short Interest in Talaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TALS) Expands By 43.0%

Talaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TALS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 692,200 shares, a growth of 43.0% from the February 28th total of 483,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 409,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days. Approximately 3.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Talaris Therapeutics from $6.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Talaris Therapeutics in a report on Monday, January 30th.

Talaris Therapeutics Price Performance

TALS stock remained flat at $1.79 during midday trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 396,133. Talaris Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.89 and a one year high of $10.56. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.76. The company has a market cap of $74.68 million, a PE ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 2.19.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Talaris Therapeutics

About Talaris Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Talaris Therapeutics by 26.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 3,090 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Talaris Therapeutics by 11.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 59,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after acquiring an additional 6,198 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Talaris Therapeutics by 1.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,433,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,950,000 after acquiring an additional 38,449 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Talaris Therapeutics by 4.7% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 52,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 2,352 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Talaris Therapeutics by 40.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 261,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,573,000 after acquiring an additional 75,463 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.43% of the company’s stock.

Talaris Therapeutics, Inc operates as a late-clinical stage cell therapy company in the United States. The company engages in developing a method of allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation to transform the standard of care in solid organ transplantation and severe autoimmune diseases, as well as severe non-malignant blood, immune, and metabolic disorders.

