Short Interest in Talaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TALS) Expands By 43.0%

Talaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TALS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 692,200 shares, a growth of 43.0% from the February 28th total of 483,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 409,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days. Approximately 3.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Talaris Therapeutics from $6.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Talaris Therapeutics in a report on Monday, January 30th.
Talaris Therapeutics Price Performance
TALS stock remained flat at $1.79 during midday trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 396,133. Talaris Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.89 and a one year high of $10.56. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.76. The company has a market cap of $74.68 million, a PE ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 2.19.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Talaris Therapeutics
About Talaris Therapeutics
Talaris Therapeutics, Inc operates as a late-clinical stage cell therapy company in the United States. The company engages in developing a method of allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation to transform the standard of care in solid organ transplantation and severe autoimmune diseases, as well as severe non-malignant blood, immune, and metabolic disorders.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Talaris Therapeutics (TALS)
- The Squeeze Is On For EVGo, Rally To Follow
- Is The Bottom In For RH, Or Is This Just A Stopping Point?
- Dividend King H.B. Fuller Signals Slowing In 2023
- Is SoFi Technologies a Buy in the Midst of a Banking Crisis?
- 3 Companies That Just Started Paying Dividends
Receive News & Ratings for Talaris Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Talaris Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.