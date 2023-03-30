Short Interest in Temenos AG (OTCMKTS:TMSNY) Declines By 25.8%

Temenos AG (OTCMKTS:TMSNY – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a decline of 25.8% from the February 28th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Temenos Stock Up 6.1 %

OTCMKTS TMSNY traded up $3.99 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $69.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,792. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.42. Temenos has a 52 week low of $52.10 and a 52 week high of $107.31.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Temenos from CHF 43 to CHF 51.50 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Temenos from CHF 70 to CHF 79 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Temenos currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.30.

About Temenos

Temenos AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, and sale of banking software systems. It operates through the Products and Services segments. The Product segment markets, licenses, and provides software solutions and subscription arrangements. The Services segment offers consulting and training activities.

