Short Interest in Tenon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNON) Decreases By 20.7%

Tenon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNON – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 328,900 shares, a decline of 20.7% from the February 28th total of 414,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 520,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Currently, 4.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Tenon Medical in a research note on Friday, March 10th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TNON. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Tenon Medical in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Tenon Medical in the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Tenon Medical by 225.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 73,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 50,646 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Tenon Medical by 95.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 89,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 43,706 shares during the period. Finally, Commerce Bank purchased a new position in shares of Tenon Medical during the fourth quarter worth $120,000. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tenon Medical Price Performance

NASDAQ:TNON traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1.80. 28,203 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 553,752. Tenon Medical has a 52-week low of $0.96 and a 52-week high of $59.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.88.

Tenon Medical (NASDAQ:TNON – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.28 million during the quarter. Tenon Medical had a negative net margin of 2,737.63% and a negative return on equity of 653.61%.

Tenon Medical Company Profile

Tenon Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops surgical implant systems to optimize sacroiliac joint fixation/fusion surgery and corresponding outcomes. It sells The CATAMARAN SIJ Fusion System that includes instruments and implants designed to prepare and fixate the SI-Joint for fusion in the United States and Puerto Rico.

