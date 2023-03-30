Short Interest in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) Drops By 16.2%

The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 846,300 shares, a decrease of 16.2% from the February 28th total of 1,010,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 594,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 24,841 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.97, for a total value of $2,135,580.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 383,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,933,559.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 10.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Timken

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Diametric Capital LP lifted its position in Timken by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. Diametric Capital LP now owns 17,653 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after acquiring an additional 4,173 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Timken in the fourth quarter worth $82,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Timken by 520.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 648,455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,826,000 after buying an additional 543,922 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Timken by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 67,291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,755,000 after buying an additional 13,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Security National Bank of SO Dak raised its holdings in shares of Timken by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak now owns 24,371 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,722,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Timken Trading Up 0.1 %

TKR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Timken from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Timken from $88.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Timken from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Timken from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Timken in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.75.

TKR stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $80.12. The company had a trading volume of 281,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 611,708. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a PE ratio of 14.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $82.77 and a 200 day moving average of $73.99. Timken has a 12 month low of $50.85 and a 12 month high of $89.40.

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.13. Timken had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 19.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Timken will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Timken Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. Timken’s payout ratio is 22.63%.

Timken Company Profile

The Timken Co engages in the engineering, manufacturing, and marketing of bearings and industrial motion products. In addition to bearings, it offers drives, belts, chains, lubrication systems, couplings, industrial clutches, and brakes. It operates through the Mobile and Process Industries segments.

