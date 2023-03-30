Short Interest in Tremor International Ltd (NASDAQ:TRMR) Rises By 80.0%

Tremor International Ltd (NASDAQ:TRMR – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 490,400 shares, an increase of 80.0% from the February 28th total of 272,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 163,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Tremor International from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Tremor International from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Lake Street Capital decreased their target price on shares of Tremor International from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Tremor International in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Tremor International in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.50.
Shares of TRMR remained flat at $5.19 on Thursday. 74,983 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 135,053. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market cap of $369.58 million, a PE ratio of 37.14 and a beta of 1.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.20. Tremor International has a twelve month low of $5.08 and a twelve month high of $16.73.
Tremor International Ltd. provides end-to-end software platform that enables advertisers to reach relevant audiences and publishers. The company's demand side platform (DSP) offers full-service and self-managed marketplace access to advertisers and agencies in order to execute their digital marketing campaigns in real time across various ad formats.
