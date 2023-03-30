Short Interest in Tremor International Ltd (NASDAQ:TRMR) Rises By 80.0%

Tremor International Ltd (NASDAQ:TRMR – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 490,400 shares, an increase of 80.0% from the February 28th total of 272,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 163,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Tremor International from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Tremor International from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Lake Street Capital decreased their target price on shares of Tremor International from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Tremor International in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Tremor International in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.50.

Tremor International Stock Performance

Shares of TRMR remained flat at $5.19 on Thursday. 74,983 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 135,053. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market cap of $369.58 million, a PE ratio of 37.14 and a beta of 1.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.20. Tremor International has a twelve month low of $5.08 and a twelve month high of $16.73.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tremor International

Tremor International Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Tremor International by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 14,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Tremor International by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 30,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,729 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Tremor International by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,948 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Tremor International by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 2,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lapides Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Tremor International by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC now owns 84,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. 6.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tremor International Ltd. provides end-to-end software platform that enables advertisers to reach relevant audiences and publishers. The company's demand side platform (DSP) offers full-service and self-managed marketplace access to advertisers and agencies in order to execute their digital marketing campaigns in real time across various ad formats.

