Short Interest in Trisura Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TRRSF) Declines By 23.9%

Trisura Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TRRSF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 197,500 shares, a decline of 23.9% from the February 28th total of 259,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 56.4 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of Trisura Group from C$69.00 to C$62.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Trisura Group from C$55.00 to C$52.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Trisura Group from C$56.00 to C$52.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd.

Get Trisura Group alerts:

Trisura Group Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of Trisura Group stock traded up $0.62 on Thursday, hitting $23.48. The company had a trading volume of 403 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,671. Trisura Group has a twelve month low of $22.08 and a twelve month high of $34.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.38 and a 200-day moving average of $28.97.

About Trisura Group

Trisura Group Ltd. is a property and casualty insurance company. It operates through the following segments: Trisura Canada, Trisura US, and Corporate and Other. The Trisura Canada segment includes surety business, risk solutions, and corporate insurance products. The Trisura US segment is involved in providing specialty fronting insurance solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Trisura Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trisura Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.