Short Interest in trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) Declines By 17.5%

trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 390,200 shares, a drop of 17.5% from the February 28th total of 473,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 401,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Penn Capital Management Company LLC increased its holdings in trivago by 4.2% during the third quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 1,745,175 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,024,000 after buying an additional 70,859 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in trivago by 136.6% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 147,815 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 85,333 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in trivago in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its stake in trivago by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 200,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its stake in trivago by 299.4% in the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 221,590 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 166,112 shares in the last quarter. 10.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TRVG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded trivago from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. DA Davidson raised their price objective on trivago from $1.50 to $1.80 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Susquehanna raised their target price on trivago from $1.30 to $1.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of trivago from $1.30 to $1.95 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.97.

NASDAQ:TRVG traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1.52. 69,829 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 384,603. trivago has a 52 week low of $0.93 and a 52 week high of $2.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.42.

trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. The business had revenue of $107.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.39 million. trivago had a negative net margin of 23.68% and a positive return on equity of 6.00%. Research analysts predict that trivago will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

trivago NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a global hotel and accommodation search platform. It also offers marketing tools and services for advertisers. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Developed Europe, Rest of World, and Corporate & Eliminations. The Americas segment consists of Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Columbia, Ecuador, Mexico, Peru, the United States, and Uruguay.

