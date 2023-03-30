Short Interest in UpHealth, Inc. (NYSE:UPH) Increases By 22.6%

UpHealth, Inc. (NYSE:UPH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 470,000 shares, an increase of 22.6% from the February 28th total of 383,500 shares. Currently, 7.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 64,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.3 days.

UpHealth Price Performance

NYSE:UPH traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1.42. 30,854 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,313. UpHealth has a 52-week low of $1.39 and a 52-week high of $22.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $21.37 million, a P/E ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 0.70.

Get UpHealth alerts:

UpHealth (NYSE:UPH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 29th. The company reported ($4.75) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($3.99). UpHealth had a negative return on equity of 51.16% and a negative net margin of 140.43%. The firm had revenue of $38.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.15 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that UpHealth will post -1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On UpHealth

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of UpHealth by 39.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 147,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 42,106 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of UpHealth by 6.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,668,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,149,000 after purchasing an additional 158,039 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UpHealth in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of UpHealth by 64.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 611,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 238,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of UpHealth in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

UPH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Benchmark cut their price target on UpHealth from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Northland Securities lifted their price target on UpHealth to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd.

UpHealth Company Profile

(Get Rating)

UpHealth, Inc operates as a digital health services company. It provides a patient-centric digital health technologies and tech-enabled services to manage health and integrate care in the areas of integrated care management, virtual care infrastructure, and services. The company's solutions include Syntranet Core Platform, an integrated care management platform; Cloudbreak, a provider of unified telemedicine solutions and digital health tools; HelloLyf from Glocal, a platform that delivers primary care and specialty consultations; and MedQuest Pharmacy, a full-service retail and compounding licensed pharmacy that dispenses prescribed medications shipped directly to patients.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for UpHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UpHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.