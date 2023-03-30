SIG Group (OTCMKTS:SCBGF) Trading Up 6%

SIG Group AG (OTCMKTS:SCBGF – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $25.95 and last traded at $25.95. Approximately 392 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 5,368 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.48.

Separately, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on SIG Group in a report on Friday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.56.

SIG Group AG provides aseptic carton packaging systems and solutions for beverage and liquid food products. The company provides aseptic carton packaging filling machines, aseptic carton packaging sleeves, and closures, as well as spare parts, maintenance, digital, add-on, training, and other services.

