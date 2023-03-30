Silvant Capital Management LLC Grows Holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Silvant Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,219 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 36 shares during the quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $4,848,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in Roper Technologies by 1.7% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 27,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,064,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in Roper Technologies during the first quarter worth $1,038,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Roper Technologies by 0.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,916 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,849,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Roper Technologies during the first quarter worth $367,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in Roper Technologies by 432.2% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 37,205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,569,000 after purchasing an additional 30,214 shares during the last quarter. 92.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Roper Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of ROP traded up $2.41 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $436.75. 66,952 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 553,684. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $356.21 and a twelve month high of $488.23. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $429.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $417.79.

Roper Technologies Increases Dividend

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 80.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.73 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 16.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.683 per share. This is a positive change from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 6.41%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Laurence Neil Hunn sold 5,000 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.57, for a total transaction of $2,217,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,701,131.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Laurence Neil Hunn sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.57, for a total value of $2,217,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 112,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,701,131.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher Wright sold 471 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $429.55, for a total value of $202,318.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,377,452.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ROP. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $476.00 price objective on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Monday, March 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Roper Technologies from $423.00 to $468.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $528.00 target price on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Mizuho began coverage on Roper Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $475.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on Roper Technologies in a research report on Monday, March 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $510.00 target price on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $492.08.

Roper Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Roper Technologies, Inc is a diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment includes Aderant, CBORD/Horizon, CliniSys, Data Innovations, Deltek, Frontline Education, IntelliTrans, PowerPlan, Strata, and Vertafore.

