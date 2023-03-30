Silvant Capital Management LLC Has $4.36 Million Holdings in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Silvant Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 38,969 shares of the company’s stock after selling 404 shares during the period. Silvant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $4,361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ZS. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in Zscaler during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in Zscaler during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Zscaler during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 45.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on ZS shares. Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Friday, March 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $280.00 to $225.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. KGI Securities downgraded shares of Zscaler from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Zscaler to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $220.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zscaler has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $170.14.

In other news, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.79, for a total transaction of $96,111.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 322,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,455,686.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.79, for a total transaction of $96,111.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 322,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,455,686.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, COO Dali Rajic sold 5,638 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.79, for a total transaction of $602,082.02. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 291,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,095,325.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,412 shares of company stock valued at $1,752,637. Corporate insiders own 19.80% of the company’s stock.

ZS stock traded up $2.00 during trading on Thursday, reaching $112.70. The stock had a trading volume of 309,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,705,996. Zscaler, Inc. has a one year low of $99.64 and a one year high of $253.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The company’s 50 day moving average is $123.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.41. The company has a market capitalization of $16.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.34 and a beta of 0.88.

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based internet security platform. It offers Zero Trust Exchange, Zscaler Client Connector, Zscaler Internet Access, Zscaler Private Access, Zscaler B2B, Zscaler Cloud Protection, and Zscaler Digital Experience. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K.

