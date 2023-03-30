Silvant Capital Management LLC Has $7.75 Million Stake in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)

Silvant Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 131,708 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,366 shares during the quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC owned 0.16% of Hexcel worth $7,751,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 140.2% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 502 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 173.9% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 545 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Hexcel during the third quarter worth about $33,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 74.7% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 641 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hexcel during the third quarter worth about $35,000. 97.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on HXL shares. Bank of America downgraded Hexcel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Hexcel in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Hexcel from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Hexcel from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Hexcel from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.13.

Hexcel Stock Performance

Shares of HXL traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $68.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 613,582. Hexcel Co. has a 1-year low of $47.38 and a 1-year high of $74.99. The stock has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.74 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.09. Hexcel had a return on equity of 7.29% and a net margin of 8.01%. The company had revenue of $429.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $402.18 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hexcel Co. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hexcel Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This is a boost from Hexcel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. Hexcel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Thierry Merlot sold 4,192 shares of Hexcel stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.11, for a total transaction of $293,901.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,664,881.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Marilyn Minus sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.31, for a total transaction of $49,917.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $261,850.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thierry Merlot sold 4,192 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.11, for a total value of $293,901.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 38,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,664,881.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,722 shares of company stock valued at $676,077. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

About Hexcel

About Hexcel

Hexcel Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of lightweight structural materials. It operates through the Composite Materials and Engineered Products segments. The Composite Materials segment includes carbon fiber, specialty reinforcements, resins, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, and honeycomb core product lines and pultruded profiles.

