Silvant Capital Management LLC Invests $3.34 Million in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Silvant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 15,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,344,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LPLA. Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in LPL Financial by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LPL Financial in the 4th quarter worth $97,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LPL Financial in the 4th quarter worth $1,018,000. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH increased its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 14,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,077,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LPL Financial in the 4th quarter worth $1,583,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LPLA traded down $1.90 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $199.21. 57,435 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 904,869. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $231.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $230.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market cap of $15.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 0.95. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $165.47 and a fifty-two week high of $271.56.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th were given a $0.30 dividend. This is an increase from LPL Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 13th. LPL Financial’s payout ratio is currently 11.52%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on LPL Financial from $259.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on LPL Financial from $258.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on LPL Financial from $239.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on LPL Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on shares of LPL Financial in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.88.

In other LPL Financial news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 38,444 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.20, for a total value of $9,464,912.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 154,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,132,440.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other LPL Financial news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 38,444 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.20, for a total value of $9,464,912.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 154,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,132,440.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matthew J. Audette sold 20,810 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.30, for a total value of $4,979,833.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,031,213.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 91,693 shares of company stock valued at $22,341,455 in the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LPL Financial Holdings, Inc serves independent financial advisors and financial institutions, providing them with the technology, research, clearing and compliance services, and practice management programs they need to create and grow their practices. It provides objective financial guidance to millions of American families seeking wealth management, retirement planning, financial planning and asset management solutions.

