Silvant Capital Management LLC Sells 1,498 Shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Silvant Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,687 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,498 shares during the period. Silvant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Five Below were worth $3,836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Five Below in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in Five Below by 93.0% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 193 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in Five Below by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 350 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Five Below in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Five Below by 51.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 476 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter.

FIVE traded up $0.90 during trading on Thursday, hitting $201.97. The stock had a trading volume of 50,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 708,811. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $199.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $172.48. The firm has a market cap of $11.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.15. Five Below, Inc. has a one year low of $109.49 and a one year high of $212.56.

Five Below ( NASDAQ:FIVE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The specialty retailer reported $3.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $3.07. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Five Below had a return on equity of 21.69% and a net margin of 8.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.49 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Five Below, Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CMO Michael Romanko sold 1,564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.45, for a total transaction of $315,067.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 19,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,903,093.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider George Hill sold 2,568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.34, for a total transaction of $514,473.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,887,895.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Michael Romanko sold 1,564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.45, for a total value of $315,067.80. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 19,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,903,093.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,882 shares of company stock worth $1,547,666. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FIVE. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Five Below in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Five Below from $217.00 to $224.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Five Below from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. William Blair initiated coverage on Five Below in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Five Below from $165.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $209.54.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer. It operates through the following segments: Leisure, Fashion and Home, and Party and Snack. The Leisure segment includes items such as sporting goods, games, toys, tech, books, electronic accessories, and arts and crafts. The Fashion and Home segment consists of personal accessories, “attitude“ t-shirts, beauty offerings, home goods, and storage options.

