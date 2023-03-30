Silvant Capital Management LLC Sells 4,535 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Silvant Capital Management LLC decreased its position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 161,596 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,535 shares during the period. Estée Lauder Companies makes up about 2.8% of Silvant Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Silvant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $40,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 45.4% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 108.2% in the 2nd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 25,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,444,000 after purchasing an additional 13,135 shares during the period. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $220,000. NorthRock Partners LLC increased its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 1,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 9.1% during the third quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.74% of the company’s stock.

Estée Lauder Companies Price Performance

Shares of EL traded up $1.89 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $246.52. The stock had a trading volume of 292,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,400,395. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.06 billion, a PE ratio of 59.52, a PEG ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 1.00. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 12 month low of $186.47 and a 12 month high of $289.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company’s 50-day moving average is $252.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $238.44.

Estée Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 32.65% and a net margin of 9.13%. Estée Lauder Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.01 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 4.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 64.23%.

Insider Activity at Estée Lauder Companies

In related news, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 11,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $3,160,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 125,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,955,740. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 11,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $3,160,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,955,740. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jennifer Hyman sold 5,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.88, for a total value of $1,396,849.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $266,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,511 shares of company stock worth $8,943,120 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on EL shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Thursday, December 15th. They set a “sell” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $271.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $308.00 target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $280.04.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

Featured Articles

