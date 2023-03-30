Silvant Capital Management LLC Sells 587 Shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Silvant Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 56,647 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 587 shares during the period. Silvant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Leidos were worth $5,959,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in LDOS. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Leidos during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in Leidos by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 310 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of Leidos during the third quarter worth $31,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in shares of Leidos by 61.1% during the third quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 464 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Leidos by 34.6% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 478 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Leidos from $114.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Leidos from $112.00 to $105.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com cut Leidos from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Leidos from $130.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.13.

Leidos Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of Leidos stock traded up $0.49 during trading on Thursday, reaching $91.93. The stock had a trading volume of 68,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 909,938. The company has a market capitalization of $12.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $96.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.94. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.24 and a 52 week high of $111.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The aerospace company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.62 billion. Leidos had a return on equity of 22.01% and a net margin of 4.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.56 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Leidos Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. Leidos’s payout ratio is presently 29.15%.

About Leidos



Leidos Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil and health markets. It operates through the following three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment provides services, solutions, and products focusing on digital modernization, mission systems and integration, Command, Control, Computers, Communications, Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (“”C4ISR””) technologies and services, maritime solutions, transformative software, analytics, intelligence analysis, mission support and logistics services, weapons systems and space systems and solutions.

