Silver Lake Resources (OTCMKTS:SVLKF) Trading 1.4% Higher

Silver Lake Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:SVLKF – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 1.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.77 and last traded at $0.76. 3,300 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 22,060 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.75.

Silver Lake Resources Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.81.

About Silver Lake Resources

Silver Lake Resources Ltd. is an mineral exploration company. The firms principal activities include exploration, mine development, mine operations and the sale of gold. Its segments include Mount Monger Operation and Deflector Operation. The Mount Monger Operation producing gold bullion, and Deflector producing gold bullion and gold-copper concentrate.

