Silver Spike Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SSIC) Short Interest Down 16.3% in March

Silver Spike Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SSIC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a decline of 16.3% from the February 28th total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Silver Spike Investment stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Silver Spike Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SSIC – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 109,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,462,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC owned 1.81% of Silver Spike Investment at the end of the most recent reporting period. 5.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research firms have recently commented on SSIC. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Silver Spike Investment from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Silver Spike Investment in a research note on Friday, January 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.30 price objective for the company.
Silver Spike Investment Price Performance
Silver Spike Investment Company Profile
Silver Spike Investment Corp., is a a business development company. It is a specialty finance company, focuses on investing across the cannabis ecosystem through investments in the form of direct loans to, and equity ownership of, privately held cannabis companies. It intends to partner with private equity firms, entrepreneurs, business owners, and management teams to provide credit and equity financing alternatives to support buyouts, recapitalizations, growth initiatives, refinancings, and acquisitions across cannabis companies, including cannabis-enabling technology companies, cannabis-related health and wellness companies, and hemp and CBD distribution companies.
Featured Stories
