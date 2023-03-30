Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) Lifted to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Sunday.

Separately, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Simmons First National from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th.

Get Simmons First National alerts:

Simmons First National Price Performance

Shares of SFNC opened at $17.88 on Friday. Simmons First National has a 52-week low of $16.95 and a 52-week high of $27.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.17. The firm has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 0.84.

Simmons First National Increases Dividend

Simmons First National ( NASDAQ:SFNC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.01. Simmons First National had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 24.85%. The company had revenue of $309.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Simmons First National will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is an increase from Simmons First National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.47%. Simmons First National’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.65%.

Insider Transactions at Simmons First National

In other news, Director Dean O. Bass sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.96, for a total transaction of $229,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 139,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,213,826. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Dean O. Bass sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.96, for a total transaction of $229,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 139,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,213,826. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Dean O. Bass sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.93, for a total value of $171,975.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 159,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,668,226.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Simmons First National

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Simmons First National during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in Simmons First National by 30.7% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,141 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Simmons First National in the second quarter worth $67,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in Simmons First National in the third quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Simmons First National by 115.5% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 3,001 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.33% of the company’s stock.

Simmons First National Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Simmons First National Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and other financial products and services to individual and corporate customers. The company was founded on March 23, 1903 and is headquartered in Pine Bluff, AR.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Simmons First National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simmons First National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.