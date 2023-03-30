Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) Director Walter S. Woltosz Sells 20,000 Shares

Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP – Get Rating) Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.81, for a total value of $856,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,895,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $166,776,586.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Simulations Plus Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SLP traded up $1.12 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $43.57. 111,926 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 117,449. The company has a market cap of $885.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.64 and a beta of 0.53. Simulations Plus, Inc. has a one year low of $32.58 and a one year high of $67.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.44 and a 200 day moving average of $42.14.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 4th. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $11.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.44 million. Simulations Plus had a net margin of 20.11% and a return on equity of 6.23%. Sell-side analysts predict that Simulations Plus, Inc. will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Simulations Plus Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 30th were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 27th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Simulations Plus’s payout ratio is 46.15%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Simulations Plus in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional Trading of Simulations Plus

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLP. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Simulations Plus by 136.7% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 35,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after buying an additional 20,500 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in shares of Simulations Plus by 2,076.3% in the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 9,075 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 8,658 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Simulations Plus by 68.0% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,639 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 4,711 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Simulations Plus in the 3rd quarter valued at about $341,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Simulations Plus by 136.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,511 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 872 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.27% of the company’s stock.

About Simulations Plus

Simulations Plus, Inc provides modeling and simulation software and consulting services supporting drug discovery, development research and regulatory submissions. The firm operates through the Software and Services segment. It designs and develops pharmaceutical simulation software to promote cost-effective solutions to a number of problems in pharmaceutical research and in the education of pharmacy and medical students.

Further Reading

