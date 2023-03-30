Sirona Biochem (CVE:SBM) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.09

Shares of Sirona Biochem Corp. (CVE:SBM – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.09, with a volume of 17680 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

Sirona Biochem Stock Up 5.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 219.21, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 2.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.12. The company has a market cap of C$25.19 million, a P/E ratio of -10.00 and a beta of -0.41.

Sirona Biochem Company Profile

Sirona Biochem Corp., a cosmetic ingredient and drug discovery company, develops and sells cosmetic and pharmaceutical active ingredients in Canada and France. Its programs include cosmetic skin lightener and diabetes drug; and other projects include the development of an anti-aging/cell protection library, novel anti-wrinkle compound, and anti-viral program.

