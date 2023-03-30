SMA Solar Technology (ETR:S92) PT Set at €85.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

SMA Solar Technology (ETR:S92 – Get Rating) has been assigned a €85.00 ($91.40) price objective by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 8.01% from the company’s previous close.

SMA Solar Technology Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of ETR:S92 traded up €1.55 ($1.67) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting €78.70 ($84.62). 134,457 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 110,058. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.88. The company has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of -99.62, a P/E/G ratio of 13.06 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €76.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €63.88. SMA Solar Technology has a twelve month low of €35.58 ($38.26) and a twelve month high of €84.70 ($91.08).

Get SMA Solar Technology alerts:

About SMA Solar Technology

(Get Rating)

Recommended Stories

SMA Solar Technology AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in development, production, and sale of PV and battery inverters, transformers, chokes, monitoring systems for PV systems, and charging solutions for electric vehicles in Germany and internationally. It operates through Home Solutions, Business Solutions, and Large Scale and Project Solutions segments.

Receive News & Ratings for SMA Solar Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SMA Solar Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.