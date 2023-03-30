SMA Solar Technology (ETR:S92) PT Set at €85.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

SMA Solar Technology (ETR:S92 – Get Rating) has been assigned a €85.00 ($91.40) price objective by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 8.01% from the company’s previous close.
SMA Solar Technology Stock Up 2.0 %
Shares of ETR:S92 traded up €1.55 ($1.67) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting €78.70 ($84.62). 134,457 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 110,058. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.88. The company has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of -99.62, a P/E/G ratio of 13.06 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €76.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €63.88. SMA Solar Technology has a twelve month low of €35.58 ($38.26) and a twelve month high of €84.70 ($91.08).
About SMA Solar Technology
