Society Pass (NASDAQ:SOPA) PT Lowered to $2.75 at Maxim Group

Society Pass (NASDAQ:SOPA – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Maxim Group from $5.00 to $2.75 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Maxim Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Society Pass Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of SOPA opened at $1.00 on Monday. Society Pass has a 12 month low of $0.81 and a 12 month high of $3.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.29. The firm has a market cap of $26.96 million, a P/E ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 1.84.

Institutional Trading of Society Pass

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SOPA. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Society Pass in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Society Pass by 1,478.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 20,698 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Society Pass in the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Society Pass in the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Society Pass in the first quarter worth approximately $65,000. 1.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Society Pass

Society Pass Incorporated engages in the acquisition and operation of e-commerce platforms for consumers and merchants in Southeast Asia. It operates in two segments, E-Commerce and Merchant POS. The company's e-commerce interfaces include lifestyle platforms, such as Leflair App and Leflair.com website; food and beverage (F&B) delivery platforms comprising Pushkart App, Pushkart.ph website, Handycart App, and Handycart.vn website; merchant software segment that consists of #HOTTAB Biz App, #HOTTAB POS App, and Hottab.net website; and loyalty platforms, such as Society Pass App and SoPa.asia website.

