Sodexo (OTCMKTS:SDXOF) Shares Up 6.1%

Sodexo S.A. (OTCMKTS:SDXOF – Get Rating) shares shot up 6.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $98.00 and last traded at $98.00. 665 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 40% from the average session volume of 1,113 shares. The stock had previously closed at $92.36.

Sodexo Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $93.30 and its 200-day moving average is $90.24.

About Sodexo

Sodexo SA is engaged in the provision of on-site services, benefits and rewards services, and personal and home care services. The firm focuses on tangible everyday gestures and actions through its services in order to have a positive economic, social and environmental impact over time. It offers integrated solutions which cover a variety of working and living environments and are available in client segments which include corporate, health care, education, defense, remote sites, justice services, seniors, and sports and leisure.

