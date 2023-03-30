Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Issues Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.30-$1.40 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.19. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

SON has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Sonoco Products from $61.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Sonoco Products from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sonoco Products in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on Sonoco Products from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Argus raised Sonoco Products from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sonoco Products presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $65.17.

Shares of NYSE:SON opened at $59.72 on Thursday. Sonoco Products has a 52-week low of $51.52 and a 52-week high of $67.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.70.

Sonoco Products ( NYSE:SON Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.02. Sonoco Products had a return on equity of 32.53% and a net margin of 6.43%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sonoco Products will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 21st. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.53%.

In related news, insider Ernest D. Haynes III sold 531 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.36, for a total value of $30,458.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,717.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Sonoco Products news, insider Ernest D. Haynes III sold 531 shares of Sonoco Products stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.36, for a total value of $30,458.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,717.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert R. Hill, Jr. bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $56.00 per share, for a total transaction of $560,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,123,640. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,458 shares of company stock worth $207,291 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SON. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sonoco Products during the 1st quarter worth $58,000. State of Wyoming lifted its stake in Sonoco Products by 263.2% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,891 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 2,095 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Sonoco Products in the first quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products during the first quarter worth $274,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of Sonoco Products in the 4th quarter valued at $269,000. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sonoco Products Co engages in the manufacture of industrial and consumer packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, Protective Solutions, and Display and Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid containers, fiber and plastic caulk and adhesive tubes, and aluminum, steel, and peelable membrane easy-open closures for paper and metal cans.

