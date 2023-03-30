Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $2.06

Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHO – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.06 and traded as low as $1.93. Sotherly Hotels shares last traded at $2.01, with a volume of 28,133 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SOHO. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sotherly Hotels in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sotherly Hotels from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd.

Sotherly Hotels Stock Up 1.5 %

The company has a market capitalization of $38.10 million, a PE ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.27, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.06.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sotherly Hotels

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sotherly Hotels

In other Sotherly Hotels news, Chairman Andrew Sims sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.98, for a total transaction of $39,600.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,970. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sotherly Hotels by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 1,168,644 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,115,000 after purchasing an additional 60,600 shares during the last quarter. Gator Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Sotherly Hotels by 151.9% during the fourth quarter. Gator Capital Management LLC now owns 810,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,467,000 after acquiring an additional 488,577 shares during the last quarter. Bard Associates Inc. increased its stake in Sotherly Hotels by 29.1% during the fourth quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 507,661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $919,000 after acquiring an additional 114,550 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Sotherly Hotels during the fourth quarter worth approximately $356,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Sotherly Hotels by 214.8% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 193,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 131,700 shares during the last quarter. 21.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Sotherly Hotels

Sotherly Hotels, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It engages in the business of acquisition, renovation, upbranding, and repositioning of upscale to upper-upscale full-service hotels. The company was founded in August 2004 and is headquartered in Williamsburg, VA.

Featured Stories

