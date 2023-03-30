Source Energy Services (OTCMKTS:SCEYF) Shares Up 6.3%

Source Energy Services Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SCEYF – Get Rating) shares shot up 6.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $2.02 and last traded at $2.02. 1,500 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 3,122 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.90.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Source Energy Services from C$3.00 to C$3.50 in a report on Thursday, March 9th.

Source Energy Services Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.68.

About Source Energy Services

Source Energy Services Ltd. engages in the production, supply, and distribution of northern white frac sand. It operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, and Corporate. Its services include proppants, logistics, terminals, storage and transfer of chemicals, and field solutions. The company was founded on February 7, 2017 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

