Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) Shares Sold by Chiron Capital Management LLC

Chiron Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,461 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $824,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LUV. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Southwest Airlines during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Southwest Airlines during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in Southwest Airlines by 247.5% during the first quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 702 shares of the airline’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Southwest Airlines during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, First Community Trust NA acquired a new stake in Southwest Airlines during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.71% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LUV. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $68.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Redburn Partners lowered shares of Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered shares of Southwest Airlines from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.07.

Shares of Southwest Airlines stock traded up $0.39 on Thursday, hitting $31.83. The company had a trading volume of 2,007,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,805,152. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The company has a market cap of $18.92 billion, a PE ratio of 39.30, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.15. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 52 week low of $28.95 and a 52 week high of $50.10.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The airline reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.14 billion. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 6.71%. The company’s revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 7th. Southwest Airlines’s payout ratio is 90.00%.

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the operation and management of a passenger airline. The firm also offers ancillary services such as early bird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. It operates in the United States, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

