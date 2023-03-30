SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Stake Increased by Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd.

Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 24.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,668 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 7,458 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares accounts for 3.5% of Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $6,390,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norwood Financial Corp raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 183.3% in the 3rd quarter. Norwood Financial Corp now owns 170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 600.0% in the 3rd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GLD stock traded up $1.80 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $184.33. The stock had a trading volume of 3,193,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,283,499. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $175.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $166.92. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $150.57 and a 52-week high of $186.24.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

