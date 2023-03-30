SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) Position Cut by Lantz Financial LLC

Lantz Financial LLC lowered its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating) by 15.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 19,169 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,452 shares during the period. Lantz Financial LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $569,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Affiance Financial LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $81,000.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPDW traded up $0.34 on Thursday, hitting $31.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 948,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,636,059. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $25.13 and a 12 month high of $35.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.81. The company has a market capitalization of $15.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.89.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

