SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) Stock Holdings Lifted by TAP Consulting LLC

TAP Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 87,090 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,438 shares during the period. TAP Consulting LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $2,586,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SPDW. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 152,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,893,000 after purchasing an additional 15,692 shares during the last quarter. G&S Capital LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 43,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after buying an additional 2,212 shares during the period. Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 122,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,640,000 after buying an additional 9,191 shares during the period. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,339,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,764,000 after buying an additional 64,863 shares during the period. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 597,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,753,000 after buying an additional 38,409 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF stock traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $31.93. 402,455 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,626,308. The firm has a market cap of $15.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.81. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $25.13 and a 1-year high of $35.03.

About SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

