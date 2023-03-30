SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) Shares Bought by Tradewinds Capital Management LLC

Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating) by 18,720.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 728,553 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 724,682 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for 13.2% of Tradewinds Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC owned about 0.19% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF worth $28,333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the second quarter worth $32,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

Shares of SPYV stock opened at $39.95 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.11. The firm has a market cap of $15.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.94. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $34.17 and a 12 month high of $42.97.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

