Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:SPE) Short Interest Update

Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:SPE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a drop of 61.8% from the February 28th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 33,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Special Opportunities Fund Trading Up 0.6 %
SPE traded up $0.07 on Thursday, hitting $10.85. 15,616 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,576. Special Opportunities Fund has a fifty-two week low of $10.37 and a fifty-two week high of $15.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.59.
Special Opportunities Fund Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be given a dividend of $0.0867 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.59%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Special Opportunities Fund Company Profile
Special Opportunities Fund, Inc is a close-ended balanced fund of funds launched and managed by Bulldog Investors, LLC. It invests in close-ended funds investing in public equity and fixed income markets. The fund employs a combination of value, opportunistic and special situations strategies to make its investments.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Special Opportunities Fund (SPE)
- The Squeeze Is On For EVGo, Rally To Follow
- Is The Bottom In For RH, Or Is This Just A Stopping Point?
- Dividend King H.B. Fuller Signals Slowing In 2023
- Is SoFi Technologies a Buy in the Midst of a Banking Crisis?
- 3 Companies That Just Started Paying Dividends
Receive News & Ratings for Special Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Special Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.