Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:SPE) Short Interest Update

Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:SPE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a drop of 61.8% from the February 28th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 33,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Special Opportunities Fund Trading Up 0.6 %

SPE traded up $0.07 on Thursday, hitting $10.85. 15,616 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,576. Special Opportunities Fund has a fifty-two week low of $10.37 and a fifty-two week high of $15.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.59.

Special Opportunities Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be given a dividend of $0.0867 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.59%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Special Opportunities Fund Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Shaker Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Special Opportunities Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $872,000. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in Special Opportunities Fund by 49.6% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 126,823 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,859,000 after purchasing an additional 42,067 shares during the period. Triad Investment Management purchased a new stake in Special Opportunities Fund during the third quarter worth about $215,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Special Opportunities Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $157,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Special Opportunities Fund during the first quarter worth about $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.49% of the company’s stock.

Special Opportunities Fund, Inc is a close-ended balanced fund of funds launched and managed by Bulldog Investors, LLC. It invests in close-ended funds investing in public equity and fixed income markets. The fund employs a combination of value, opportunistic and special situations strategies to make its investments.

