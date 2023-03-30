Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Cambridge Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Advisors Inc. reduced its position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,716 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 850 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust were worth $546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co boosted its stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 111.9% in the third quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 4,337 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 2,290 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 25.0% in the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $65,000.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust Stock Performance

PHYS stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $15.47. The company had a trading volume of 433,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,097,266. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.87. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a fifty-two week low of $12.48 and a fifty-two week high of $15.78.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust Profile

Sprott Physical Gold Trust operates as a closed-end investment trust, which engages in investing and holding all of its assets in physical gold bullion. Its investment objective is to provide a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors through investing primarily in long-term holdings of unencumbered, fully allocated, physical gold bullion and will not speculate with regard to short-term changes in gold prices.

