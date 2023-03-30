Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAF) Short Interest Down 35.0% in March

Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,600 shares, a drop of 35.0% from the February 28th total of 28,600 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 60,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Staffing 360 Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ STAF traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.40. The company had a trading volume of 9,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,096. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.69. Staffing 360 Solutions has a 1 year low of $1.35 and a 1 year high of $9.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Staffing 360 Solutions stock. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAF – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 34,846 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $107,000. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 1.43% of Staffing 360 Solutions at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.44% of the company’s stock.

Staffing 360 Solutions Company Profile

Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of based staffing services and the acquisition and management of staffing companies in the information technology, financial, accounting, healthcare and cyber security industries. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Staffing, Professional Staffing-US and Professional Staffing-UK.

